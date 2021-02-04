Body

Funeral services for Jordan Thomas, 19, of Alto, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at the Torch Worship Center in Demorest, with the Rev. Kyle Savage, the Rev. Josh Chatham and the Rev. John Simpson officiating. The service will be livestreamed from the Facebook page of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart for those not able to attend. Interment will follow in Holly Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Beasley officiating.

Jordan passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born Oct. 19, 2001, in Demorest, he was the son of Patty Thomas of Alto, and Tim (Wendee) Thomas of Baldwin. Jordan was preceded in death by his grandmother, Carol Thomas; and great-grandparents, L.B. and Mildred Walden.

He was a 2020 graduate of Lakeview Academy, a recipient of the Academic Merit Award along with many other special athletic awards and currently a freshman at Georgia Southern University where he was a member of the ATO fraternity. Jordan played all sports from travel baseball to high school football and baseball where he was a leader on and off the field. Jordan also was an outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Holly Springs Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, surviving are his sister, Jayden Thomas of Alto; brother and sister-in-law, Johnathan and Cayla Thomas of Alto; niece, Annistyn Thomas; grandmother, Louise Terrell of Baldwin, and grandfathers, Gary Terrell of Mt. Airy, and Robert Thomas of Alto; aunt and uncles, Stan Whitlock of Cornelia, and Jason and Tonya Thomas Whitlock of Cornelia; cousins, Bailey Whitlock of Cornelia, and Amber Whitlock of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; great aunts and uncles, cousins, other close family and numerous friends survive.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in Jordan's memory to Alpha Tau Omega, 207 Wildwood Dr., Statesboro, GA 30458, or Lakeview Athletics Department, 796 Lakeview Dr., Gainesville, GA 30501.

Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.