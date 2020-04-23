Body

The family of Joseph Leonard Burke Jr., 87, will observe a private graveside service. Considering the shelter in place mandate, there will be a celebration of life fellowship dinner and service in memory of Joe at Hollywood Baptist Church on a date TBD, at the point church resumes.

Mr. Burke passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Born June 7, 1932, in Quincy, Florida, he was the son of the late Joseph L. Burke Sr. and Jessie Maye Bourn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse, Marda T. Burke in 2015; and sister, Annette.

Joe served our country as a Korean Air Force Veteran of the 5th Air Force. He was an executive for Hertz and National Car Rental, later moving to the North Georgia Mountains, where he became a private business owner of Burkes Country Store in Hollywood and a U.S. Postmaster, butcher, farmer, beekeeper, and entrepreneur of many trades. After 15 years, he became a local realtor, then later a craftsman with his wife, Marda and manufactured furniture for many years. In his later years, he worked as a butcher at Ingles in Clarkesville, retiring after 10 years, at the age of 82. Joe was a long-time member and deacon of Hollywood Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, participating with church functions, fishing and golfing.

Joe is survived by his daughters and sons-in-laws, Von and Chuck Stephens of Cleveland, and Tracy and Owen Krueger of Seattle, Washington; sons and daughter-in-law, Steve Burke of Pelham, Alabama, and Skip and Tina Burke of Flowery Branch; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous others that all knew and loved him as Grandpa.

In lieu of flowers, Joe's wishes were that donations be made and mailed to Hollywood Baptist Church: 208 Hollywood Church Rd, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Wilkinson Center, Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center and to the many individual caregivers for the amazing care provided in the recent months.

