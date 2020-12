Body

Joseph Robert Briones, 34, of Clayton, went to be with the Lord Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the Whitefield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Friday. Arrangements are entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel, Demorest.