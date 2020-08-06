Body

Graveside services for Josephine "Jo" Cox Gunter, 84, of Cornelia will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Yonah Memorial Gardens with Pastor James Lyons officiating.

Mrs. Gunter went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Born Feb. 12, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John and Bessie Mae Cox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Judge Jack Norman Gunter; sisters, Frances Price, Mary Clark, Marie Cox, Evelyn Clark, and Lottie Carter; brother, William Cox; granddaughter-in-law, Ashley Gunter; great-granddaughter, Caleigh Josephine Gunter.

Mrs. Gunter was retired from the Habersham County Court System as a Court Reporter with approximately 20 years of service. She was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church. In retirement, she was a self-taught artist. Jo was known to her grandchildren as "Grandma."

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Rita Gunter of Blairsville; son, David Gunter of Hollingsworth; stepbrother, Frank Hill; grandchildren, Chase Gunter and Trey Gunter; great-grandchildren, Cayden, Westin, Celyn, Tinsley, and Vic; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Camp Creek Baptist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.