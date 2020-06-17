Body

Graveside services for Josiah Leon Hutchins, infant, of Demorest, are scheduled at 11 a.m. today, June 17, 2020, at Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. John Umberhant officiating.

Josiah passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Born on June 14, 2020 in Demorest, he was the son of Katie Flemming of Carnesville and James Hutchins of Gainesville.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his brothers, Sean Flemming of Carnesville and James Lee Hutchins Smith, Jr. of Cleveland; sister, Averi Flemming of Elberton; maternal grandmother, Becky Pittman of Carnesville; maternal grandfather and spouse, Harvey Hill & Laronda of Eastanollee; paternal grandparents, Crystal Davis and Jason Hutchins, both of Gainesville.

Everyone in attendance is asked to adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.