Funeral services for Joyce H. Bethea, 76, of Cornelia, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, Baldwin, with the Rev. Tim Beasley officiating. Interment will follow in the VFW Cemetery, Demorest.

Mrs. Bethea passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at her residence following an extended illness.

Born Aug. 9, 1943, in Cornelia, she was the daughter of the late Hack and Cleo Herrin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe G. Bethea; a son, Joseph Todd Riley; brother, Cliff Herrin; and two sisters, Joann Benfield and Betty Loudermilk.

She was retired from General Motors, in Doraville, with 36 years of loyal and dedicated service. Mrs. Bethea was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, James W. and Rose Riley of Palmetto; son, Jeffery V. Riley of Cornelia; two grandchildren, Erica Paige Morris and Joseph Riley; a great-granddaughter, Paige Morris; and a great-grandson that is to be born in March 2020, Joseph Waylon Riley.

