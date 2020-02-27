Body

A memorial service for Judith Amelia Knowles, 81, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First United Methodist Church of Lanett, Alabama, with Donnie Erwin-Brown officiating. Visitation with family will be from 1:30 until 3 p.m. in the parlor of the church.

Ms. Knowles passed peacefully the morning of Feb. 23, 2020, in Demorest.

Born Aug. 6, 1938, in Lanett, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Nadine and Hugh Knowles. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her brother, John E. Knowles.

She was a passionate elementary school teacher that taught K-12 before retiring after 40 years. Her joys in life were her family, helping others, fishing, crabbing and lets not forget those cryptograms. She also enjoyed traveling and exploring new places.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice A. Mullins, and two granddaughters, Abigale and Morgan Mullins, all of Demorest; her sister, Susan K. Daniel; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Foothills Counseling Center, P.O. Box 1900, Clarkesville, GA, 30523. The mission at Foothills Counseling Center is to support a healthy environment for the residents of North Georgia by providing high quality professional counseling services regardless of income.

