Judy Hulsey Smith, 70, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Born Oct. 7, 1950, in Cleveland, she was a daughter of Mojean Thomas and the late Hubert Hulsey. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dewight Hulsey and Tim Hulsey.

Mrs. Smith retired in 2001 as a correctional officer from Lee Arrendale State Prison. She was an exceptional mother, wife and cared for everybody. Mrs. Smith loved her flowers and gardening. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and her faith and being a Christian was important to her.

Surviving are her husband, Tommy Smith of Demorest; son and fiancé, Shane Palmer and Shelly Elrod; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Sarah Mote Moody; daughter, Misty Yeadon; grandchildren and spouse, Trevor and Caeli Palmer, Taylor Palmer, Tyler Yeadon, Kaitlin Helton, and Morgan Moody; great-grandchild, Connor Jarrard; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gail and Mark Pilgrim, and Lori and Tony Armour.

