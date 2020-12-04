Body

Graveside services for Karen Lynne Duckworth Mitchell, 85 of Cornelia, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Mitchell passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

Born March 10, 1935 in Huntington, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Forde Delance Duckworth and Ann Betz Duckworth. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Eugene Mitchell; brother, Kenton Wayne Duckworth.

She was dedicated to a life of service by being a Registered Nurse. She worked at the Toccoa Clinic, Habersham Medical Center and retired from Lee Arrendale State Prison.

Surviving are her husband, Eugene Herbert Mitchell of Cornelia; son, Matthew Scott Mitchell of Atlanta; son and daughter-in-law, Phillip Wayne & Lisa Ann Mitchell of Bogart; daughter-in-law, Martha Elizabeth Bush Mitchell; grandchildren, Stephanie Yawn, Ben Smith and Brad Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Habersham County Animal Shelter, 4231 Toccoa Highway, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia was in charge of arrangements.