Body

A celebration of life for Karri Anne Alonso, 26, of Toccoa will be planned for a later date.

Ms. Alonso left this world unexpectedly April 16, 2020, after a brief illness. She was a beloved, mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend.

Born April 22, 1993, in Snellville, Karri spent her early years in Loganville, Surrey, England, and Lilburn, before settling with her family in Cleveland, Karri most recently resided in Toccoa. She is preceded in death by her father, Salvador Alonso, Jr.

She is survived by her loving children, Tanner Lee (7), and Charlotte Daniel (1); her mother and stepfather, Heather and Richard Sinyard; siblings, Denise Alonso of Seattle, Washington, Aida Alonso, and Zackery Sinyard; grandparents, Mary and Ray Waters of Parker, Florida, Herb and Susan Lamb, and Salvador Alonso of Fremont, California; her companion, Derrick Bensch; as well as many other loving family member and friends.

Karri's time on earth was far too short but she loved and adored her children deeply. They are her legacy and will always know how much she loved and cherished them. Karri will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. May her light always shine.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Karri's family would appreciate a donation be made in her name to the American Heart Association or to a charity of your choice.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at habershamcrematory.com.

Habersham Crematory of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.