Body

A celebration of life for Kathleen Imogene "Katie" Brady Williams, 84, of Habersham County, was held Sunday, Jan. 19, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with the Rev. Bobby Gastley and the Rev. Chip Cranford officiating. Interment followed in Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Williams passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Born Dec. 2, 1935, in Baldwin, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Sallie Caudell Brady. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Newell Williams; brothers, Clell Brady, Hollis Brady, Joe Brady, Tom Brady and Watt Brady; sisters, Demie Gailey, Mae Gibby, Ozell Gibby and Edith Knudsen.

Mrs. Williams' love for children allowed her to fulfill her calling by owning and operating Kandy Kane Nursery from 1967-1986. She was an active and devoted member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she taught the three-year old's Sunday school class for 22 years and served as the Benevolence coordinator. Mrs. Williams enjoyed traveling and was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving are her children, Beverly Williams of Mt. Airy, Brenda Williams of Alto, and Terry Williams (Stephanie) of Gainesville; grandchildren, Kathleen Addison, Kale Irvin, Alice Dover, Austin Brady Cates, Andrew Cates, Graham Williams, Nathan Newell Williams, Reagan Williams, Leita Williams and Hannah Kathleen Williams; eight great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Edna Brady.

Donations may be made in Mrs. Williams memory to a charity of one's choice.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia was in charge of arrangements.