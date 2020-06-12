Body

The family of Kathleen Mary McDuffie, 68, of Clarkesville, is gathering at the family home Saturday, June 13, at 4 until 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m. There will be no formal service. Her wishes were to be cremated.

Mrs. McDuffie passed away peacefully Monday, June 8, 2020, after an illness.

Married to Michael Leon McDuffie for 31 years, they shared 12 amazing children, 32 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She was a friend to everyone she met and had the kindest soul. Kathleen was an active member of Grace Calvary Episcopal Church in Clarkesville. Kathleen has served the church in various roles over the last 32 plus years including being a member of Daughters of the King, Chalice Bearer, Sunday school teacher, she supported the First Sunday Breakfast Ministry and much more.

Kathleen attended Piedmont College where she earned a 4.0 as a Science Major while raising her family. She went on to earn her master’s in public administration with a 4.0 as well. Kathleen became a schoolteacher, then the job of Lab Coordinator at Piedmont College for more than 10 years where she created, prepared and taught labs for the Sciences. At Piedmont, Kathleen influenced the lives and futures of countless students, many of whom looked to her as a mother figure. She went on to serve the community of Hall County as a Health Inspector, from where she retired. Later in life, Kathleen played with and cared for her grandchildren at home, encouraging exploration of nature and zest for life. Kathleen was known for passion of teaching and educating. She is an inspiration to all and loved by many, her laugh and smile contagious.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Leon McDuffie; her children, Brien Jenkins, Avery Jenkins, Keely Burke, Annie and Kenny Brevard, Zoe Jenkins and Rusty Skinner, Alisha Turner, Amy and Chris Wilson, Matthew and Lindsay Holcomb, Michelle and Kenny Ritchie, Michael Lee and Betty McDuffie, Barbara Pritchard, Rae Marie and Jerry Emans, Oleksandra Myrna and Oleksandr Myrni, Kellen Jenkins; sister, Patricia Stansbury; brother, Michael Gerald Thorp; and countless friends, whom she adored and they adored her in return.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Calvary Episcopal Church, PO Box 490, Clarkesville, GA 30523.