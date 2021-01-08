Body

In consideration of public health and safety, arrangements for Kathryn Stiles Stribling, 94, of Athens, formerly of Habersham County, will be announced at a later date.

Mrs. Stribling passed away Dec. 31, 2020, following an extended period of declining health.

Born Sept. 20, 1926, in Toccoa, Kathryn Haygood Stiles was the daughter of the late John Campbell and Mary Dimon Stiles. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Marion Stribling; and her sons, Jack Stribling and Sloan Stribling. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her father owned a number of hotels across the south, and as he expanded and improved each purchase, his family lived in that hotel for an extended period. As a result, Kathryn attended several public schools across the south before graduating from Athens High School, Athens.

After attending Wesleyan College in Macon for a time, she married Marion Winters Stribling of Habersham, and subsequently spent the majority of her life as a resident of the Habersham Mills community, where her husband worked in management and eventually as the president of the mill. The couple reared five children in the Habersham Mills community. Later in her life, Kathryn was able to turn her attention to completing her college degree, graduating in 1969 from Piedmont College with a bachelor's degree.

Known in the Habersham County area as a tireless worker in a number of local projects, for more than 70 years, she was a faithful member of the Clarkesville First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, worked with women's mission groups and was a member of the handbell choir. She volunteered service with the American Red Cross in coordinating blood drives for many years. One of her proudest accomplishments was a leadership role in the founding and early years of both the Habersham Christian Learning Center in Mount Airy, and the first school for the mentally challenged in Habersham County. Wherever she saw a need in the community, she worked tirelessly to meet that need.

Kathryn Stribling was a woman of many interests, among which were extensive worldwide travel, reading and needlepoint. She valued reading, encouraged education and loved learning.

She is survived by two sons, John Stribling (Carol) of Clarkesville, and Zachary Stribling of Athens; one daughter, Mary Stribling of Athens; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Stribling of Roswell; four grandchildren, Carrie Stribling of Acworth, Abbe Stribling of Roswell, Jason Stribling of Demorest, and Jonathan Stribling (Jessica) of Sautee-Nacoochee; and three great-grandchildren, Parker Stribling and Kite Stribling of Sautee-Nacoochee, and Annie Henry of Aledo, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 1 until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home Sunday, Jan. 10.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Habersham Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 521, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

Hillside Memorial Chapel and Gardens, Clarkesville, is in charge of arrangements.