A celebration of life ceremony for Kendrick Sein San U, 82, of Athens, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Clarkesville.

Mr. San U, loving father, “grand,” brother, uncle, and friend, went to his heavenly home Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Born July 26, 1938, in Taungoo, Burma (Myanmar), he was the son of the late U Zyaw Sein and Daw Aye Nu. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Milton Sein; and sister; Lillian Sein.

Mr. San U graduated from The University of Yangon where he obtained his degree in chemistry before attending medical school. He was also a beloved teacher at St. Luke's Academy where he was known for his smart dressing style and was a favorite role model among the youth. He made several trips to share Christ with others through missionary work before coming to the United States where he was proud to raise two daughters, Amanda and Holly.

Mr. San U was known for his passion in medicine and serving others just as Christ would. His strong faith was instilled by his parents at an early age and he in turn raised his daughters in the knowledge, love, and grace of Jesus. All throughout his life he was known for his contagious smile, compassionate heart, and joyful personality that touched many hearts and lives. He never met a stranger and called all of his daughter's friends his children too. Even at the end of his life he never forgot the name of Jesus and continued to encourage others by telling them they were the best of the best.

Survivors include his favorite son, Adam Pipkin, and daughter, Amanda San U Pipkin of Baldwin, and daughter, Holly San U of Buford; grandsons, Grant Joshua Pipkin and Luke Sein Pipkin of Baldwin; brothers, Shwe Win, and Bonsco; beloved nephew, Terence Kadoe (Potoke) all of Burma; along with several other adored nieces, and nephews.

