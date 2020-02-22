Body

Funeral services for Kenneth Bryant, 75, of Demorest, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. John Umberhant officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mike Franklin officiating.

The family received friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the funeral home.

Mr. Bryant passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

Born on June 3, 1944, in Ellijay, he was a son of the late Ary and Faye Watson Bryant.

Mr. Bryant moved to Habersham County in 1966 from Moultrie and began working as a mechanic for Mt. Vernon Mills. He enjoyed helping The Torch with their Food Bank and was of the christian faith. He loved old cars and all of his family.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, David Bryant; and sisters, Shirley Bone and Grace Whitfield.

Survivors include his wife, Judy Bryant of Demorest; son, Michael Bryant of Demorest; daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Don Ervin of Demorest and Juanita and Shane Umberhant of Mt. Airy; daughter and fiancé, Katelynn Bryant and Andrew Rich of Clarkesville; grandchildren, Jared Bryant, Brandon Hulsey, Joshua Umberhant and wife, Sharon, Jacob Umberhant, and Isabella Rich; great-grandchildren, Levi Umberhant, Kayden Umberhant, and Brayden Hulsey; brother, Johnny Bryant of Mt. Airy; and sister, Linda Loggins of Mt. Airy.

