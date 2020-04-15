Body

Graveside services for Kenneth Hugh Turpin, 81, of the Hollywood Community in Clarkesville, was held Monday, April 13, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Turnerville.

Mr. Turpin passed away April 9, 2020.

Born Feb. 18, 1939, in Clarkesville, he was a son of the late Hugh Merideth Turpin and Hazel Cross Turpin Galloway. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Karen Turpin; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Gus Williams.

Mr. Turpin was a license examiner with the Georgia State Patrol for 33 years. He was a graduate of Tallulah Falls School and enjoyed spending time with his family, yard work and baking with his wife, watching the Braves and collecting old bottles. Mr. Turpin proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

Surviving are his loving wife of 56 years, Lou Hellen Densmore Turpin of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Richard Creech of Hollywood; brother and sister-in-law, Bruce and Lula Turpin of Clarkesville; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Ken Edwards of Gainesville; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Donations may be made to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 27, Turnerville, GA 30580.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia was in charge of arrangements.