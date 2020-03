Body

Kham Siharathkenekham, 86, of Alto, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.