A graveside service for Larry A. Mullinax, 64, of Clarkesville, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Yonah Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Connie Berry officiating.

Mr. Mullinax passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

Born Jan. 26, 1956, in Demorest, he was a son of the late Guy Howard and Emma Forrester Mullinax. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Barry Mullinax.

He previously worked at Habersham Metal and in the last few years he was the caregiver for his sister.

Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Guy E. and Allison Mullinax of Alto; daughter and son-in-law, Jennie and Will Dodd of Clarkesville; four grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, J.G. and Bonnie Mullinax of Mt. Airy, and Earnest and Jo Mullinax of Alto; sister, Teresa Mullinax of Clarkesville; sister-in-law, Charlene Mullinax of Clarkesville; several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines regarding COVID-19.

