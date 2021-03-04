Body

Funeral services for Larry William Ivester, 72, of Clarkesville, were held Tuesday, March 2, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bob Lawson and the Rev. Lonnie Bennett officiating. Interment followed the service in Fry Family Cemetery.

Mr. Ivester passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

Born Aug. 25, 1948, in Clarkesville, he was the son of the late Cager Perkins Ivester and Mary Alice Marcus Ivester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Jean Marcus Yearwood.

He was a self-employed farmer and was owner of I-6 Farms where he and his family grew poultry and cattle. Mr. Ivester was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Turpen Ivester of Clarkesville; daughters, Lynn Ivester Echols (Brian), Angela Ivester, Kay Ivester Cantrell (Damon), and Kristy Ivester Bennett (Jeremy), all of Clarkesville; special daughter, Diana Hernandez; sister, Judy Ivester Thomas of Clarkesville; grandchildren, Brandon Palmer (Angela) of Mt. Airy, Ethan Echols of Cornelia, Mary LuRee Echols of Woodstock, Jesse William Cantrell of Clarkesville, Trent Bennett of Clarkesville, Sadie Grace Bennett of Clarkesville, and Cash Buster Bennett of Clarkesville; great-grandchildren, Phoenix and Atlas Palmer of Mt. Airy; cousin, Sonny Harrison; as well numerous extended family and friends.

