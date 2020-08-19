Body

Memorial services for Laura Jean Clark Heintz, 72, of Cornelia, are at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart with the Rev. Dee Dillin officiating.

Mrs. Heintz passed away Friday, Aug.14, 2020.

Born Dec. 24, 1947, in Abbeville, she was a daughter of the late William Reginald "Reggie" and Laura Belle Yancy Clark. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Janita Kelly; and brothers, Carl Clark and Billy Clark.

Mrs. Heintz was retired from Habersham Medical Center and was a full member of various Healthcare Associations during her career.

Survivors include, daughter and son-in-law, Hannah Heintz White (Stephen) of Cornelia; sons and daughters-in-law, Henry Preston Heintz (Stephanie Ward) of Cornelia, and Harry Pittman Heintz (Sally Burns) of Peachtree City; grandchildren, Tucker Heintz, Clark Heintz, Rosie White, Eleanor White, Hank Heintz, Benjamin Heintz and Elizabeth Heintz; brother, Rev. Jesse David Clark of Abbeville; sisters, Yvonne Lovett of Fitzgerald, and Sue Wilson of Abbeville; brothers, Hugh Clark of Abbeville, and Billy Clark of Athens; several nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour Thursday at the funeral home.

Those in attendance are reminded to adhere to social distancing and public health guidelines regarding COVID 19.

Regards may be sent to P.O. Box 428, Demorest, GA 30535.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Childrens Healthcare of Atlanta, 1405 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30322-160.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.