Private family services for Lavonda Lovenia Black Wright, 80, of Demorest, will be held with interment in Fairfield Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Keith Allison will officiate.

Mrs. Wright passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Born Dec. 16, 1939, in the Fairfield Community of Demorest, she was a daughter of the late Edvin Thomas and Etta Belle Hightower Black. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William J. Wright; and brother and sister-in-law, Lowell and Imogene Black.

Mrs. Wright retired from Scovill Fasteners with 34 years of dedicated service and enjoyed her position of over seven years at Habersham County Medical Center. She was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church and served as a past member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Grant Reeves VFW Post. She enjoyed years of crocheting, sewing, cross stitch, crossword puzzles, gardening, and reading. Above all, Lavonda loved being with her family.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Buck and Lisa Hooper of Demorest; daughters and son-in-law, Lorna Hooper of Demorest, and Denise and Steve Sutton of Demorest; grandchildren, Ashley Hooper and Mitchell of Clarkesville, Sarah Hooper and Justin of Cleveland, Stephanie Walker and Brian of Demorest, and Stacia Wilbanks and Kevin of Cornelia; great-grandchildren, Logan Akers, Taren Akers Gilliland and Caleb, Shelby Walker and Juan, Chloe Wilbanks, and Marcus Wilbanks and Taylor; great-great-grandson, Carson Callaway Gilliland; brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Coma Lee Black of Demorest; and sister, Melba Barr of Carnesville.

