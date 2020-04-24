Body

Private services for Lawrence "Larry" Addison Ledford, 84, of Clarkesville, will be held graveside at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Friday, April 24.

Mr. Ledford passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence.

Born Sept. 30, 1935, in Clayton, Mr. Ledford was the son of the late Howard Ledford Sr. and Eva Mae Hooper Ledford. In addition to his parents, Mr. Ledford is preceded in death by daughter, Teresa Ailene Ledford Goss; an infant brother; brother, Benson Eugene Ledford; sisters, Helen Ledford Lewis, Carol Ledford Black, Wanda Ledford Pittman, Brenda Ledford Smith, and Gail Ledford Stancil; father-in-law, Clarence H. Hodgins; and brothers- in-law, Brad Kimsey, and Paul Frankum.

Mr. Ledford was a United States Army Korean War Veteran and he was a licensed electrician and building contractor. He owned and operated Ledford Construction. Mr. Ledford was a member and deacon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He was a man of strong faith and took every opportunity he had to share the love of Jesus Christ with others.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Hodgin Ledford of Clarkesville; daughter, Kaye Ledford May and her husband, Ron of Hull; mother-in-law, Ailene Kirkland Hodgins of Dewy Rose; grandchildren, Hannah Jessie May, and James Addison May of Athens, Bailey Addison Goss, Madison Graham Goss and their father, Scott Goss of Greenville, South Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Judy Ledford Jr. of Clarkesville; sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha Ledford Hazel and Charles Hazel of Clarkesville, and Liz Ledford Suggs and Junior Suggs of Clarkesville; sisters Virginia Ledford Frankum of Clarkesville, and Katheryn Ledford of Clarkesville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim and Irene Hodgins of Sylva, North Carolina, Rick and Shirley McConnell of Tiger, Barbara Kimsey of Clarkesville, and Carol Stancil, of Toccoa; as well as a host of extended family.

