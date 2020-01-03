Body

Funeral services for Leah Diane Hill, 40, of Demorest, were held Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Torch Worship Center with Pastor Mike Franklin and the Rev. Grady Walden officiating. Interment followed in Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Hill went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

Born March 9, 1979, in Toccoa, she was the daughter of Dwain Hulme of Demorest, and Becky Smith Dowdy of Cornelia.

She was a Kindergarten para-professional at Level Grove Elementary School for four and a half years. Leah had a great love and enjoyment for her career, and all the children loved her just the same. Leah's passion was loving her family and teaching young children. Along with her love of family and school family, Leah enjoyed visiting the beach, fishing, hiking, and taking trips with her family; family time was very important to her. She was a member of The Torch Worship Center. Leah was a very loving wife, mother, and daughter. She was loved by all she met and was known for her contagious smile and laughter.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Joe Hill of Demorest; sons, Cole Hill and Alex Hill, both of Demorest; brother, Stephen Moore of Oakwood; sister-in-law, Brandi Moore of Demorest; niece, Natalie Moore of Cornelia; nephews, Nathan Moore of Cornelia, Ethan Tomlin of Demorest, and Luke Moore of Demorest; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation for Neurofibromatosis Research, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341.

