A private family memorial celebration for Leah Marajatta Rajala Fraser, 87, will be held in November at the Robert Burns Club, a replica of the poet's home, in Southwest Atlanta.

Mrs. Fraser died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

Born Nov. 2, 1932, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Vaino Edward Rajala and Helmi Iona Rajala. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Douglas James Fraser; and the oldest of her five sons, Douglas Fitz-Douglas Fraser.

As a child of immigrants from Finland, Lea grew up with one foot in the Old World and one in the New World. A precocious child she grew up fast and upon meeting the love of her life married Douglas when just 17 years old.

After marrying, Doug and Lea moved to Cleveland, Ohio, and it didn't take long for five boys to be born, practically tumbling out one after another. Lea and her family moved to Roanoke, Virginia, in the early 1960's, then to Raleigh, North Carolina in 1968.

Douglas began exploring his Scottish heritage while in Raleigh, but when Doug and Lea moved to Decatur they became heavily involved in the Atlanta areas burgeoning Scottish community, including joining the St. Andrews Society, participating at the Stone Mountain Scottish Games, celebrating Scotland's poet laureate Robert Burns birthday every January and hosting many parties annually at their home for their friends. Lea was especially pleased and proud to become a certified county dance instructor through the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society.

Lea is survived by sons, Donald (Julie), Brian (Barbara), Cameron, and Blake (Meridith). She is also survived by Douglas Fitz-Douglas wife, Jennifer, and their children, Justin and Tamsin; as well as Lea's sister, Ruth (Kevin) Kerrivan, and their children, niece, Lesley and nephew, Bradley.