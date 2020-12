Body

Mr. Lee Roy Williams, 81, of Cornelia, went home to be with the Lord Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Eastview Cemetery. Services will be live-streamed from McGahee-Griffin and Stewart’s Facebook page for those not able to attend. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.