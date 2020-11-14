Body

There will be a private memorial for Leota Evelyn Beadle, 103, held by the family.

Mrs. Beadle passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, surrounded by family at her granddaughter's home in Mount Airy.

Born Feb. 18, 1917, in Lake Bruce, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Charles and Rosa Enyeart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Lester; and six sisters.

She met and married the love of her life, Lester Beadle, in 1940. After his enlistment in WWII, she performed his job as a tool and dye engineer until his return. Their only daughter, Vicki was born in 1948. In 1959, their small family moved from Michigan to Florida for Lester's career. She was a successful manicurist, homemaker, and gardener for many years. She told her great-granddaughter that Jesus and Lester were the best decisions she ever made.

She is survived by her daughter, Vicki (Eddie) Mullis of Eatonton; her granddaughters, Patty (Leonard) Fluxman of Miami, Florida, Tiffany (Mike) Krippner of Mount Airy, and Andriette Elder of Griffin; and one grandson, Trent (Ashley) Morgan of Jefferson. She is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jordan (Ike), Austin, Jake, Ryan, Delaney (Jordan), Kade, Michaela, Cooper, and Grayson. Several beloved nieces and nephews also survive.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Camp Sunshine at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1439664/donate or your local animal shelter.

Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.