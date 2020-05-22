Body

The family of Lewis Farmer Reeves Jr., 82, of Clayton, will hold a private burial service.

Mr. Reeves passed away May 19, 2020.

Born July 8, 1937, he was the son of the late Lewis Farmer Reeves Sr. and the late Rubye Belle Dickerson Reeves. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Reeves; and his sister, Barbara Hickox.

Lewis was a graduate of Rabun County High School and attended Georgia Institute of Technology. He grew up in the family business and became President of Reeves Hardware for over 55 years. During that time, he led the company to new locations in Dillard and the Feed and Farm in Clayton. He has three generations of family following his stellar leadership and provided countless numbers of jobs to people in our community. Lewis was a role model and a pillar of the community. He supported education by serving on the Rabun County School Board of Education from 1966 - 1984. He loved being involved with FFA and the Livestock Show Teams. He was a Wildcat fan, especially when his granddaughters were playing with the Lady Cats. He was active in the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years. He was a member of the Bank of Clayton/Regions Board of Directors and involved with the Rabun County Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the JAYCEE's and was a founding member of the Walnut Flat's Hunting Club. He was a lifelong member of Clayton First United Methodist Church and served on the committee for the Family Life Center.

His survivors include his son, Lewis F. Reeves III (Dolleta) and his grandson, Lewis F. Reeves IV; his daughter Christina R. McCracken (John); his granddaughter, Sonya Shook (Kyle); great-grandchildren, Miya, Aidan and Kyla; his granddaughter, Katie Hendricks, all of Clayton; his grandson, Clifton Lewis Hendricks of Long Creek, South Carolina; his son, William Jeff Reeves (Sharon); his granddaughter, Savannah Page (Corey); great-grandson, Reeves Page of Mountain City; his granddaughter, Courtney Herod (Dillon) of Woodstock; his granddaughter, Hallie Reeves of Clayton; his daughter, Ann Reeves Houston (Jeff); his grandsons, Ben Houston and Jacob Houston; his granddaughter, Megan Houston, of Tiger; and two sisters, Llewellyn Luke and Fran Rogers, both of Clayton.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Lewis Jr's memory to Camp Rainey Mountain, 1004 Rainey Mountain Road, Clayton, GA 30525, or the Sid Weber Memorial Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 485, Rabun Gap, GA 30568.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton is in charge of the arrangements. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.