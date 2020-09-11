Body

On September 3, 2020, Lewis J. Raia Jr. of Clarkesville, GA died at the age of 82.

Born in Brooklyn in 1938 to the late Lewis and Anna (Bruno) Raia, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 49 years Carol and his siblings Janet, Frances, and Richard and is survived by his four children, Sharon, Jeff, Jason, and Jared, his grandchildren Callie and Carlos Nieto and Melissa, Nicole, and Jeffrey Raia, and his sisters Diana Cassidy and Florence Dunn as well as many nieces and nephews.

Lewis retired from the St. Petersburg (FL) Police Department in 1981 after 20 years' service, having followed in the footsteps of his father who served on the NYPD. He was also a member of the Army National Guard. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved traveling the country, particularly out West, and riding his motorcycle or being out on his boat. A life-long Catholic, he was especially devoted to the Blessed Mother. He was proud of his Sicilian heritage and loved a good bowl of pasta.

A memorial service will be held in Florida at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge, PO Box 67, Valley Forge, PA 19481 or the American Heart Association.

