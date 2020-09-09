Body

Funeral services for Lillian Joan Houser Cash, 86, of Clarkesville, were held Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Bethlehem Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Stowe and the Rev. Chip Cranford officiating.

Mrs. Cash passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at her residence.

Born Aug. 21, 1934, in North Jackson, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Von and Edythe Rummell Houser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, George Edward Cash; brothers, Duane Houser, Cecil Houser, Benny Houser and Gregory Houser; and son-in-law, Tim Miller.

Mrs. Cash was the music director, organist and music composer for Grace Gospel Church in Ravenna, Ohio. After moving to Georgia, Lillian worked at WRAF Radio Station in Toccoa for over 26 years, where she would be remembered for her show Round the Country with Lillian Cash. Mrs. Cash was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Clarkesville.

Survivors include daughters, Trish Cash Miller of Clarkesville, and Deborah Cash Rice (Mark) of Woodstock; sons, Edward Cash (Wendy) of Nashville, Tennessee, Randyll Mark Cash (Debra) of San Bruno, California, and Kenneth Cash of Clarkesville; brother, Earl Houser (Pat) of Hayward, California; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com.

Funeral arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.