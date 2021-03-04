Body

Funeral services for Lillie Geraldine Hewell Hulsey, 77, of Alto, were held Tuesday, March 2, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with Bro. Graylen Armour and Bro. Jeff Sparkman officiating. Interment followed in Antioch Holiness Church Cemetery with Bro. Junior Robinson officiating.

Mrs. Hulsey passed away Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Born Aug. 7, 1943, in Lula, she was the daughter of the late George Franklin and Eliza Marie Crumley Hewell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Daniel, David, Albert, and Darrell Hewell.

Geraldine was retired from Ethicon and attended Pine Grove Holiness Church. She lived a full life and loved her family. One of her greatest joys in life was attending church, singing and worshipping God as she had for the last 59 years. Geraldine was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed watching them in her yard where she also enjoyed her flowers. She was a huge fan of the WDUN radio station and was lovingly known as "The Possum Queen." Geraldine was loved by many and will be greatly missed!

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Lawanda Hulsey of Norris, Tennessee; daughters and sons-in-law, Deneen Ansley of North Carolina, Pauletta and Larry Tilson of Demorest, and Valisa and David Tilson of Alto; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Oneda Phagan of Lula; brothers and sister-in-law, Nelson and Elizabeth Hewell of Alto, and George Hewell of Mt. Airy; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

