Private graveside services for Lillie Marie Lovell Barron, 99, of the Batesville Community, Clarkesville, were held at Oakey Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery Thursday, May 28, with the Rev. Connie Berry officiating.

Mrs. Barron passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Born Dec. 4, 1920, in Batesville, she was the oldest daughter of Virgil Lovell Sr. and Lillie Kastner Lovell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Sion P. Barron; brothers, V.L. Lovell, R.L. Lovell, Earl Lovell, Dr. V.C. Lovell, Carlos Lovell; and sister, Irene Blalock.

Mrs. Barron was a lifelong resident of the Batesville Community of Habersham County. Lillie Marie was known as a hard-working, resourceful and beloved jewel within her local community. She was an avid southern cook and homemaker acquiring and perfecting her skills from an early age by necessity to help her mother, Lillie with their large and active farming family, including one older brother and eight younger siblings, along with other family and friends. Lillie Marie enjoyed sharing her extensive cooking, canning, and dairy skills with her family, friends, neighbors and community at large including Providence School, Laurel Lodge on Lake Burton, and visitors happening in for her homemade butter, fresh milk, canned soups, jellies, and baked goods.

Mrs. Barron not only worked in the kitchen, home and farm but also was employed in the commercial poultry food industry at Royal Poultry in Cornelia. She then worked for over 15 years, retiring from garment manufacturer International Outerwear Incorporated, in downtown Clarkesville. Upon retirement, Lillie Marie and her husband, Sion, raised chickens for Fieldale Farms for over 20 years along with swine and cattle on their small country farm. She was a long-time member of Providence Baptist Church in Batesville. Her colorful stories of times long past, knowledge of the area, wit, humor and her extra special gardening and cooking skills will be greatly missed by her community, friends, and family.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Doug Franklin of Demorest; son, Jerry Barron of Batesville; brother, W.L. Lovell of Batesville; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Yvonne Lovell of Batesville; sister, Geraldine (Judy) Rea of Clarkesville; granddaughter, Cindy Franklin Freeman and her husband, Joel Freeman of Demorest; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Lillie Grace Freeman; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.

