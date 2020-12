Body

Linda Lea Black Plakstis, 77, of Clayton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. No formal services are planned at this time.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Rabun County PAWS for Life or to Amedysis Hospice. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at habershamcrematory.com.

Habersham Crematory of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.