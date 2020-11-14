Body

Funeral services for Linda "Lynne" Maynard Skellie, 72, of Cornelia, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Hillside Memorial Chapel.

Mrs. Skellie passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Born Dec. 2, 1947, in Glens Falls, New York, Lynne was the daughter of Joyce Eldridge Maynard and the late Roger Maynard. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by son, Lee Cameron; daughter, Kerri Jo Hughes; and brother, Michael Maynard.

Lynne was of the Protestant faith and retired from Moventis where she was an executive secretary.

Survivors include her husband, Joe Skellie of Cornelia; mother, Joyce Eldridge Maynard of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter and son-in-law, Lori C. and Steve Bryant of Baldwin; sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Kimberly Cameron of Cornelia, and Michael and Angela Skellie of North Pole, Alaska; brothers, Stephen Maynard (Alyce) of Charleston, South Carolina, Richard Maynard (Darla) of South Glen Falls, New York, Mark Maynard (Debbie) of Hudson Falls, New York, Jeff Maynard (Paula) of Jacksonville, Florida, Bill Maynard (Maria) of South Glens Falls, New York and Tim Maynard (Ellen) of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters, Virginia Waddington (Gary) of Hudson Falls, New York, and Shirley Demers (Rick) of Glens Falls, New York; 26 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday prior to the service from 3 until 6 p.m.

