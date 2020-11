Body

Lisa Danielle Stone, 48, of Cornelia, entered into Heaven's gate Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

Born Aug. 31, 1972, she was the daughter of Terry L. Stone and the late Barbara Lafaye Stone.

Her void will be felt, and silence heard, as she will never be forgotten. She was loved by all her family and friends.

Online condolences may be expressed at crowellbrothers.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 201 Morningside Dr., Buford, GA 30518.