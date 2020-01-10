Body

Funeral services for Liz Saxon Bleckley Warren, 94, of Cornelia, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Shannon Irvin and the Rev. Donald Grizzle officiating. Interment will follow in Head of Tennessee Baptist Church Cemetery in Dillard.

Mrs. Warren passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Born July 14, 1925, in Watkinsville, she was a daughter of the late Lee and Dovie Ashley Saxon. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, William Perry Bleckley; second husband, Mastin Penn Warren; son, Charles Douglas Bleckley; and sisters, Edna Saxon and Elnora Saxon Townsend.

Mrs. Warren was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church where she enjoyed attending and visiting with her church family. She was a "True Southern Lady" who took pride in her home and enjoyed working in the yard. Liz loved God and her family; they were her life and she was dedicated to them.

Survivors include her granddaughter, Connie Beasley (David) of Cornelia; great-grandsons, Logan Howard and Greyson Howard, both of Cornelia; daughters, Lynne Warren Banister (Joe) of Cumming, Judy Warren Tribble (Tony) of Alpharetta, and Amy Warren (Mark Ellis) of Atlanta; daughter-in-law, Betty Ann Bleckley of Cornelia; grandchildren, India Banister, Cameron Banister, and Leah Forsyth; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, and from 10 a.m. until the service hour Saturday, Jan. 11, at the funeral home.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 400 Furniture Drive, Cornelia, GA 30531.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.