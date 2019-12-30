Body

Funeral services for Lloyd K. Tomlin, 90, of Cornelia, were held Saturday, Dec. 28, at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Mike Irvin and the Rev. W.A. Jenkins officiating. Interment followed in the V.F.W. Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided.

Mr. Tomlin went home to be with the Lord Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.

Born June 5, 1929, in Cleveland, he was a son of the late Hoke and Cora Bowen Tomlin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Addie Patricia Manus Tomlin; and a sister, Sylvia Chastain.

Lloyd served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was the owner/operator of Tomlin's Grocery Store in Cornelia for many years and enjoyed fishing in his spare time. Lloyd was a faithful member of New Bridge Baptist Church and a life member of the Grant Reeves V.F.W. Post No. 7720.

Survivors include his children, Pamela and Johnny Stancil of Cornelia, Rodney and Nancy Tomlin of Mt. Airy, and Tracy and Anita Tomlin of Evans; sister, Geraldine Hicks of Cleveland; grandchildren, Michelle and Scott Thomas, Ryan and Brooke Stancil, Ashley and Kevin Worley, Kasey and Neil Reems, Haleigh Tomlin and Hope Tomlin; great-grandchildren, Natalie Moore, Nathan Moore, Logan Stancil, Marlee Stancil, Braxton Worley, Lilly Worley, Kathryn Reems and Andie Reems; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

