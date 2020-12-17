Body

Funeral services for Lorrie Eleanor Giles York, 58, of Toccoa, were held Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, from the Chapel of Whitlock Mortuary with the Rev. Joey Whitlock and the Rev. Robbie Welborn officiating. Burial followed at Roselane Cemetery.

Mrs.York passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home.

Born Sept. 4, 1962, in Rabun County, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Lulu Belle Coalley Giles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, January York; and a brother, Randy Giles.

She was of the Baptist Faith and worked for the Department of Driver Services.

Family members include her husband, Alonzo York of the home; sons and daughters-in-law, Jeremy and Cindy York of Commerce, and Tucker and Rebecca York of Cornelia; daughters and sons-in-law, Miranda and Mark Odum of Demorest, and Jamie and Eddie Silva of Toccoa; grandchildren, Alex, Breanna, Madalynn, Tyler, Alex, Michaela, Hannah, and Meghan; and her siblings, Judy Edwards, Jeff Giles, and Gussie Giles.

The following gentlemen served as pallbearers, Joey Singleton, Todd Chapman, Jason Hicks, Kevin York, Keith Giles, and Kenneth Coalley.

