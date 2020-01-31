Body

Family and friends are welcomed at a celebration of life for Louise Rees Waite, 93, of Clarkesville, at 719 Plum Lane, Clarkesville, from 2 until 5 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

Mrs. Waite, a devoted wife, and loving mother died Jan. 21, 2020.

Born Jan. 19, 1927, in Preston, she was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Arthur H. Waite III.

She married and raised her family in Atlanta, moving to Clarkesville, in 1996. A graduate of Georgia State Woman's College in Valdosta, she continued her post-graduate education at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She was employed by Child Welfare and Family Counseling, before consulting at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and Trust Company Bank in Atlanta for over two decades.

Louise and her late husband, Art, enjoyed playing golf with friends from Druid Hills Golf Club in Atlanta, and The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Clarkesville. She also enjoyed her Bridge Club, Book Club, MRT Clarkesville, Sunday School Class and Church at First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville.

She was survived by her son, Arthur C. (Patricia) and family; daughter, Judith; son, Rees W. (Daryl); grandchildren, Baker and Rosa; sister, MaryAnn Smith and family; sister-in-law, Shirley L. Waite and family; and half-brothers-in-law, Robert and William Waite.

Those desiring may send contributions to First Presbyterian Church of Clarkesville, Church Pantry, 181 Jefferson Street, Clarkesville, GA 30523-5615, or Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, GA. 30502-0050.

Condolences may be expressed at mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements are in the care of McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.