A celebration of life service for Lu Carol Cason DeMore, 74, of Clarkesville will be held at a later date.

Mrs. DeMore received her Heavenly reward April 22, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer and its complications.

Born July 12, 1945, in Clarkesville, in The Charm House, she was the daughter of the late William Hal Cason and Vera Henry Cason.

She lived her early life in Demorest and attended Demorest Elementary School, was an honor graduate from North Habersham High School and began her college career at Piedmont College. Following her marriage, she graduated from North Georgia College (B.S) and Grady School of Medical Technology (MT/ASCP.) She worked for several years as a Medical Technologist at Grady Hospital, Newton County Hospital and Sylvan Grove Hospital in Jackson. Following the birth of her children she became a stay at home mom. As her children began school, she became a dedicated paraprofessional. She worked in Gwinnett County, Dalton City, Gainesville City and Habersham County. She retired in 2006.

For 40 years she served as the dedicated wife of a pastor in The North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church. Wherever they were sent she moved with a positive attitude and made the parsonages a lovely home for her husband and daughters. She took an active role in the church, not as a leader but as a dedicated servant. She sang in the choir, attended Sunday School and supported the United Methodist Women she chaperoned numerous youth mission trips and did many other things to make the church stronger.

Following her retirement, she became a dedicated volunteer to make the church and community better. She delivered Meals on Wheels, cooked at the Soup Kitchen, volunteered for United Way, did much volunteer work for the Habersham Community Theater, sang in the Piedmont Choral, and so much for the Clarkesville United Methodist Church. In recognition of her volunteer work she received the Habersham Sunrise Rotary Service Above Self Volunteer Award. Perhaps one thing that people did not know was that she changed the sign in front of the church for years. Perhaps her greatest work was as a volunteer at the Community Thrift Store on the square in Clarkesville. She loved her time there and many people came to know and love her in this capacity. She made this world a better place and she will be missed by all who knew her.

Her interests included painting (with her Tuesday group), traveling (Visited all 50 states, five continents, and many foreign countries), all kinds of crafts, sudoku, singing and anything that had to do with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Phil; her daughters, Leslie Ann Frierson (Chip), and Laura Caroline Williams (Todd); two precious grandsons, Philip and Max Williams, all of Gainesville; She is also survived by her brother, Hal Cason (Martha) of Demorest; her sister, Judy Forbes (Bruce) of Clarkesville; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also is survived by her lifelong friend, Alta Moseley, who served as her maid of honor for her wedding and remained a close friend to this day.

During Lu's illness she was overwhelmed with all the expressions for kindness and love shown to her. She remarked many times, "I did not have to die, to find out people love me!"

In lieu of flowers she requested that donations be made to one of the following: The Community Thrift Store, The Clarkesville First United Methodist Church, The Habersham Community Theater or the Piedmont College Music Department.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.