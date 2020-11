Body

Lu Carol Cason DeMore, 75, of Clarkesville, received her Heavenly reward April 22, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer and its complications. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Clarkesville First United Methodist Church. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.