Funeral services for Lucille Creasman Williams, 94, of Demorest, were held Thursday, Aug. 13, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Rev. Scott Smith, Mr. Jon Wilbanks, and Mrs. Betty Gragg officiating. Interment followed in Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Williams passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

Born July 5, 1926, in Baldwin, she was a daughter of the late Everett and Sarah Smith Creasman. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester Williams; daughter, Linda W. Knowles; son-in-law, Freddie Bryant; and sisters, Barbara Heumaneus and Willie Mae Holler.

Mrs. Williams retired from Carwood Manufacturing with 25 years of service and was of the Baptist faith. She loved all of her family very much, and also loved sewing, embroidery, and traveling.

Surviving are her daughters, Patsy Bryant of Demorest, Carolyn Frampton of Villa Rica, and Betty Gragg of Demorest; son, Randy Williams of Mt. Airy; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; special nieces, Carol, Rosita, and Diane; and several other nieces and nephews.

