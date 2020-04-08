Body

Private graveside services for Lucille Wood Anderson, 89, of Demorest, will be held at Return Baptist Church Cemetery. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Anderson passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence.

Born Nov. 4, 1930, in the Batesville Community, she was a lifelong Habersham County resident and the daughter of the late Mont H. and Lily Mae Morgan Wood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.O. Anderson Jr.; brothers, Ed Wood, Swain Wood, Bill Wood, and Floyd Wood; as well as sister, Minnie Hames.

Mrs. Anderson was the founder of Country Crossroads Cafe and she was a homemaker. She was a member of Return Baptist Church. Mrs. Anderson enjoyed baking and cooking and she liked to share her love for others through food.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, James Ronald and Faye Anderson of Clarkesville; daughters and sons-in-law, Sandy A. and Skip Wheeler of Demorest, and Jill A. and DeRay Fincher of Clarkesville; sister, Merle Wood Fry of Clarkesville; sisters-in-law, Genell Wood of Clarkesville, and Willene Wood of Clarkesville; five grandsons; four great-grandsons; three great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Georgia Masonic Childrens Home, P.O. Box 4183, Macon, GA 31208 or by visiting masonichomeofgeorgia.com.

