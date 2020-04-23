Body

A private family graveside service for Luther Roberts Jr., 75, of Gainesville, will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens with Pastor Joel Shadburn and Pastor Joe Frady officiating.

Mr. Roberts passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Born March 21, 1945, in Centre, Alabama, he was a son of the late Luther Roberts Sr. and Irene Greer Roberts Pollard. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Marion Pollard; and sister-in-law, Jean Roberts.

He was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. Mr. Roberts was employed with Harris Calorific and Gainesville Animal Foods and was also a master barber. He was a member of Old Nacoochee Baptist Church. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh and also enjoyed camping.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Frances Bailey Roberts of Gainesville; son, Mark Roberts of Gainesville; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Nelson Woodward of Gainesville; grandson, Dawson Woodward; brother, James Darrell Roberts of Fayetteville; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy Roberts Goodman and Danny of Senoia; and several nieces and nephews.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.