Lydia Jean Corn Davis, 37, of Cumming, formerly of Cleveland, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Antioch Holiness Church Cemetery in Lula. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.