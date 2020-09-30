Body

Funeral services for Malcolm Hunnicutt, 79, of Demorest, were held Saturday, Sept. 26, at Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel with the Rev. Tyler Creel officiating. Interment followed in Yonah Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Hunnicutt passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.

Born Nov. 9, 1940, he was the son of the late Minor Marvin and Annie Pearl Nix Hunnicutt. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Smith, and Lucy Bowden; brothers, Mandle Hunnicutt, Horace Hunnicutt, Clois Hunnicutt, HC Hunnicutt, and Robert Hunnicutt.

Mr. Hunnicutt was a member of Demorest Baptist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir. He was a graduate of Piedmont College and a United States Army Veteran. Mr. Hunnicutt served as the Mayor of Demorest for 39 years. He demonstrated true servant leadership during his tenure as Mayor and worked tirelessly to help the citizens of the city, especially those that were elderly or less fortunate. He was influential in establishing the Demorest Water System throughout the rural areas of Habersham County. In 2014 he was awarded the Lifetime Service Award from the Georgia Municipal Association. Mr. Hunnicutt created lifelong bonds with those that knew him and impacted the lives of many people. He taught school and coached youth leagues for many years where he made lasting impressions on those, he taught and coached. He was an avid golfer who loved the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Braves. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his sons and grandchildren.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Gwinn Wilbanks Hunnicutt of Demorest; sons and daughters-in-law, Clete and Leigh Hunnicutt of Clarkesville, and Kip and Lisa Hunnicutt of Cornelia; grandchildren, Mason Hunnicutt, Owen Hunnicutt, Emmy Lou Hunnicutt, Sunni Brett, Mary Kate Brett, and J Brown; sisters, Brenda Broome of Commerce, and Lois Martin of Clarkesville; and several neices and nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Jody Taylor, caregiver, and Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Mr. Hunnicutt.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.