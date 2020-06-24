Body

Private graveside services for Margaret Black Cruce, 90, of Clarkesville, were held Tuesday, June 23, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Cruce passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Born July 7, 1929, in Clarkesville, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Lester and Margaret Oma Gastley Black. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William Tyson Cruce; brothers, John Larry Black, and Jerry Brown Red Black; sister, Beverly Black Coffer; and brother-in-law, Dr. Charles Green.

Mrs. Cruce an educator at North Georgia Technical College where she taught Cosmetology for 31 years. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the church choir and actively participated in many mission trips. Mrs. Cruce was a member of the Clarkesville Garden Club and enjoyed playing golf. She hosted a foreign exchange student, Romana, from Croatia, who she considered part of her extended family. After retirement, Mrs. Cruce was a lady attendant at Hillside Memorial Chapel in Clarkesville for over 12 years.

Survivors include husband, Bill Bellisle of Clarkesville; son, William Michael Cruce (Nancy) of Cleveland; daughter, Pennie Cruce Cobb of Clarkesville; brother, Jimmy Black (Linda Jean) of Demorest; sisters, Carolyn Black Landrum (Everett), Barbara Black Green and Beth Black all of Clarkesville; sisters-in-law, Linda Gail Black Marshall of Clarkesville, Carol Black of Duluth, Rowena Lovell (Hubert) of Clarkesville, and Betty Dove Cruce Watkins of Cartersville; brother-in-law, M.L. Coffer of Fleming; grandchildren, Tyler Cruce, Kelli Cruce, and Carter Cruce; great-grandchild, Jax Cruce; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. The family would also like to extend their sincere gratitude to Margarets caregivers. Mekia Gordon, Maria Juarez and Amy Perteet.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, P.O. Box 488, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

An online guest book is available for the Cruce family at HillsideMemorialChapel.com

Funeral arrangements were in the care of Hillside Memorial Chapel & Gardens, Clarkesville.