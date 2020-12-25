Body

In consideration of public health, safety, and current conditions related to the Coronavirus pandemic, private family services will be held for Maria Goss Becker, 63, of Clarkesville.

Ms. Becker took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 10, 1957, in Stephens County, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Burns Goss and the late June Allen Goss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Bruce Adams and Barry Adams; as well as her brother-in-law, Marvin Brock.

Maria was a life-long resident of Habersham County where she worked as a clerk for the Habersham County Tax Commissioners Office for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, shopping, crocheting, and vacationing. Maria also devoted her time to making items for Tres Dias of North Georgia. Most of all, she loved her family, especially her daughter, Makelia and her grandson, Ryan.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Makelia and Josh Pope; grandson, Ryan Pope all of Dallas; twin sister, Martha Goss Brock of Clarkesville; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly Adams Drake and Homer Drake of Atlanta; brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Tony and Delores Goss of Clarkesville; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests all donations made in memory of Maria Goss Becker to L.A.M.B.S. Ministries, P.O. Box 343, Turnerville, GA. 30580 or to Gideons International, Habersham North Camp, P.O. Box 1855, Clarkesville, GA 30523.

