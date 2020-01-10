Body

Memorial services for Mark Eugene White, 53, of Cornelia, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with the Rev. Jan Devereaux officiating.

Mr. White passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Born Nov. 18, 1966, in Atlanta, he was a son of David Eugene Gene White of Cornelia and the late Sarah Christine Abee White.

Mr. White was a graphic designer with Primary Color. He was an avid fisherman, rabid UGA fan and loved the Atlanta Braves. Mr. White was a loving husband, son and brother and will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Daphne Larkin White of Cornelia; brother and partner, John David White and Francois Chouchan of Los Angeles, California; sister and brother-in-law, Leah and David Park of Cornelia; three nieces; and seven nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's memory to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association by going to ecaware.org.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home and Habersham Crematory, both of Cornelia, are in charge of arrangements.