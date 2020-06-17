Body

A memorial service for Martha Ann Foy Lewallen, 68, of Baldwin, will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Lewallen passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.

Born May 20, 1952, in Jackson, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late Robert Hayes and Martha Blanche Hamby Foy.

Mrs. Lewallen retired from Tencate as a Textile Supervisor and was an avid reader. She was a member of Baldwin Baptist Church and loved her Sunday school class.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Lewallen of Baldwin; daughter and son-in-law, Satin and Jeremy Waller of Dallas; granddaughter, Reagan Waller; brother and sister-in-law, Myron and Karen Foy of Lenoir City, Tennessee; sisters and brother-in-law, Barbara and Doug Gieger of Winter Haven, Florida, and Carol Robinson of Cornelia; and several nieces and nephews.

