A private graveside service for Martha Jean Jenkins Payne, 80, will be held at Oconee Hill Cemetery with Pastor Marty Jacobs officiating.

Mrs. Payne, wife of the late Dorsey Coleman Payne, died Monday, May 18, 2020.

Born June 13, 1939, in Clarkesville, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Pierce Jenkins and Gladys Savannah Beard Jenkins, and sister to the late Buddy Jenkins, Ollie Teems, Janie Jenkins, Rosemary Brooks and Louise Moore.

Jean was a member of East Athens Baptist Church, enjoyed playing the piano and spending time with her family at the lake.

Survivors include her children, Travis Coleman Payne (Laura) of Lawrenceville, Dorsey Kevin Payne (Cindy) of Athens, and Kecia Payne (Cory) of Winterville; five grandchildren, Tabitha Christy Payne Bucci (Nick), Tyler Coleman Payne (Jasmine), Andrew Petraglia, Emily Petraglia and Brian Puckett; and three great-granddaughters, Farrah Ann Bucci, Savannah Shea Bucci, and Avah Jean Bucci; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

